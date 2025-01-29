Robbers make off with dozens of cellphones in Karachi burglary

Three armed robbers raided a private company’s branch in Karachi's Korangi No 4, seizing 37 mobile phones, Rs450,000 in cash, and a security guard’s firearm, Geo News reported citing police on Wednesday.

Police said that the CCTV of the heist that took place two days ago had just emerged. The footage captured the armed trio carrying out the robbery before making their escape.

A case has been registered, and authorities have assured that the culprits will be arrested soon. The complainant said that along with the cash and mobile phones, the robbers also took the security guard’s firearm.

The police are reviewing the CCTV footage and conducting further investigations to track the suspects.

'Suspect wanted in over 100 cases escapes custody'

In another case, the Karachi police said that a suspect, identified as Riyasat, who was wanted in more than 100 robbery cases, had escaped from police custody.

According to officials, the suspect was arrested in Punjab and transferred to Karachi, but he managed to deceive the police team and flee while being taken to Gizri Police Station, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The police said that Punjab authorities had initially apprehended the suspect, who was highly wanted by the South Zone police. His most recent case was registered at Boat Basin police station on January 3.

Investigations reveal that the suspect had stolen jewellery worth Rs15-20 million in multiple heists. He also has several theft and robbery cases registered against him in Punjab.

SP Investigation confirmed that SIO Gizri, Shafqat Mangi, has been suspended for negligence, and an inquiry into the matter has been assigned to DSP Investigation Clifton.