Trump pressured to release Harry's immigration records following court victory

Donald Trump is being urged to push for the release of Prince Harry’s immigration records amid ongoing questions about the Duke of Sussex’s past admissions of drug use.



The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, is advocating for transparency regarding Harry’s visa application, claiming the Duke’s disclosure of cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushroom use in his memoir Spare raises concerns about his eligibility to enter the United States.

U.S. immigration laws require applicants to disclose past drug use, and the think tank argues that Harry’s records are of significant public interest.

Although the organisation lost a legal battle in September to make his documents public—when Judge Carl Nichols ruled to keep them private—it is now calling on Trump to leverage his executive authority to revisit the matter.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, expressed his belief that Trump could intervene.

Speaking to the New York Post, Gardiner said, “Donald Trump’s focus on strict border enforcement aligns with ensuring accountability for individuals like Prince Harry, who has admitted to extensive drug use.”

The Sussex's history with Trump is already fraught with tension, with the former president having criticised both Harry and Meghan Markle on numerous occasions.

Now Harry’s immigration status and possible tax obligations in the U.S. could become new points of contention under Trump’s leadership.

The call for the release of Harry’s immigration records signals a renewed focus on his controversial past and raises questions about how it may impact his future in the United States.



