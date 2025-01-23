Peca amendments: Opposition, media fraternity announce nationwide protests

This file photo shows journalists protesting against press censorship. — AFP

After the passage of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the journalist fraternity pulled up socks for a nationwide protest movement.

The bill was approved within minutes after Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presented it in the lower house as the opposition parties had already staged a walkout. Journalists also walked out of the press gallery following the passage of the bill.

The draft titled "Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025" included new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating "false" information.

The government aims to lower the punishment for spreading “fake information” online to three years, according to a draft of the document, while violators may also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

The newly amended bill also proposed the establishment of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and the Social Media Protection Tribunal.

Opposition lawmakers termed the amendments "black law" and criticised the government's move to "suppress the freedom of expression" in the country.

The Imran Khan-founded party announced launching nationwide resistance against the modified media laws.

Omar Ayub, PTI senior leader and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, censured the federal government for passing the amended law.

He added that the passage of the Peca amendments exhibited the incumbent government's negative approach and announced that a protest will be held in the parliament.

"We reject the Peca, which is a black law […] freedom of expression is being suppressed via enforcing these regulations," said PTI leader and former NA speaker Asad Qaiser.

He added his party will begin a struggle against the "unconstitutional step" through the platform of the opposition alliance.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram announced that his party would organise nationwide protests against the act and also participate in demonstrations held by journalists.

Commenting on the amendments, Akram claimed that the rulers were "only afraid of the PTI social media cell" and "wanted to bring social media under their control at any cost".

The government's surprise move has not only drawn criticism from the opposition but also earned the journalist fraternity's ire.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has also rejected the Peca amendments, saying they "are passed or approved without consultation with media bodies".

The JAC is a joint body representing the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Association Of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA)

In its joint statement, it said that the draft was not shared with JAC and its members. Before studying the draft, none of the JAC members are in a position to comment on the proposed amendments.

The media body requested the government not to pass any amendments to the bill without proper consultation with all stakeholders.

Subsequently, PFUJ President Afzal Butt said in a statement that they would unveil the date of the protest movement against the Peca Amendment Act 2025 after holding consultations tomorrow (Friday).

He added that the government had breached the journalists' trust by rushing through the bill in the lower house. The PFUJ president also claimed that journalist organisations had been given assurances by the federal government that consultations on the draft amendments will be held before taking it to the parliament.

PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari told Geo News that journalists would challenge the tweaks in the court and announced staging protests as well as boycotting assembly sessions.

"They previously passed a similar bill in Punjab and now they have done the same in Centre," said Ansari.

Besides announcing countrywide protests against the amended bill, he said that they would also challenge it at relevant forums, including courts.

Usama Khilji, director of a civil society organisation Bolo Bhi, slammed the development in a post on X.

"Peca amendment needs to be seen in the context of what the state has been doing illegally: using the excuse of “fake news” to silence reporting & criticism of its policies that it wants to be unaccountable for. PMLN & PPP have succeeded in doing what PTI failed to do: worsen PECA," said Khilji.

The statement of objects and reasons said that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 aims to modernise and enhance the legislative framework for combating cybercrime in Pakistan, ensuring alignment with present-day requirements and addressing the growing complexities of cyber threats.

Furthermore, it stated, any person "aggrieved by fake and false information" can approach the authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the authority would issue orders no later than 24 hours on the request.

According to the bill, the authority should consist of a chairperson and eight other members out of which the secretary Ministry of Interior, the Pemra chairman and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman or any member of PTA. "The Chairperson and five members, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the federal government for a non-extendable period of live years," it added.