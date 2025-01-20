'Sonic 3' director addresses possibility of Jim Carrey's return to next sequel

Keanu Reeves voices antagonist 'Shadow' in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Filmmaker Jeff Fowler has spoken about the chances of Jim Carrey’s return for Sonic 4.

The 2024 action-thriller ended on a note where both of Jim’s characters Dr. Eggman and his grandfather Gerald dies in the fight that takes place in the outer space with the blue hedgehog and 'Shadow'.

When asked about the potential return of The Mask actor in the new entry, Fowler stated that as much as he loves working with the 63-year-old actor, it is really soon to say anything.

“I mean, I love working with Jim Carrey. It’s too soon to really say where things could go from here. But I mean, I’m just so proud of these three films.”

According to the director, figuring out a way to bring back Robotnik’s character is something that would require deep thinking.

“And I know he’s just as having the time of his life, and has had the time of his life playing Robotnik. So yeah, it’s something we just have to kind of get into. But too soon to say anything just yet”, added the 46-year-old animator.

During the chat, Jeff revealed that many of the fans are wanting to see the Sega character ‘Silver’ in the next movie.

“We’ll take it into consideration for sure", he added.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has broken the record of its predecessors by earning $422.4 million globally.