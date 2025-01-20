Islamabad hopes for stronger Pak-US ties under Trump's second term

(From left to right) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, US President Donald Trump, and President Asif Ali Zardari. — APP/Reuters/File

The top leadership of Pakistan on Monday welcomed Donald Trump's second term as the president of the United States and expressed willingness to further strengthen bilateral ties besides working closely for peace and prosperity in the region.

The inauguration ceremony of Trump, the first US president since the 19th century to win a second term after losing the White House, was attended by several influential personalities across the globe at the Rotunda of the US Capitol today where the 78-year-old took oath after his vice president JD Vance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, said: "My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-US partnership."

"Over the years, our two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for our peoples & we shall continue to do so in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term in office," he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also congratulated Donald Trump for assuming charge as the 47th President of the United States and expressed well wishes for him, the PPP media cell quoted him as saying.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hailed President Trump's inaugural address as "constructive".

"This is a very commendable development that he [Trump] spoke about playing a role as peacemaker," the minister said.

He added that President Trump's resolve to play the role of unifier gives hope to the entire world that the US will "radically amend its role" of instigator.

"We attach too many hopes whether we are in government and or opposition. They [US] don't see the internal matters of other countries as we do ours."

Asif said Pakistan is pursuing a very balanced foreign policy and it has very good ties with China, Russia, Central Asia, Iran and other countries.

Responding to a question about Pakistan's response to potential pressure from the Trump administration in favour of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, the defence czar said: "If any statement or tweet comes [in favour of Imran Khan], we [government] are in a position to handle such situation."

He said Pakistan has contacts and relations in Washington along with a robust diplomatic presence.

"This is not such a situation that mountains will start moving in America for Imran Khan," he said.

Trump, 78, took the oath of office to "preserve, protect and defend" the US Constitution at 12:01pm ET (1701 GMT) inside the US Capitol, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. His vice president, JD Vance, was sworn in just before him.

Trump intends to sign a raft of executive actions in his first hours as president, incoming White House officials said on Monday, including 10 focused on border security and immigration, his top priority.

The inauguration completes a triumphant comeback for a political disruptor who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

With additional input from Reuters