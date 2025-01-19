Police expose Khairpur journalist's fake abduction for ransom

SSP Khairpur Touheed Rehman Memon (centre-left) and SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazir Sheikh (centre-right) address a press conference at Police Headquarters Khairpur on January 19, 2025. — Facebook/@sindhpolicedmc

Police on Sunday uncovered the "staged" kidnapping of journalist Fayyaz Ahmed Solangi, who was allegedly abducted for a ransom of Rs10 million, after recovering him from Sindh's Kashmore district.

"Solangi abduction is fake and managed," said two senior police officers — SSP Kashmore Zubair Nazir Sheikh and SSP Khairpur Touheed Rehman Memon — addressing a joint press conference.

Solangi's snatching stirred widespread concern across the journalist community, resulting in strikes in several cities and extensive media coverage.

A few days ago, a video also went viral on social media and various channels, showing Solangi being tortured by the kidnappers.

Following the directives of Sindh's chief minister, home minister, and inspector general of police (IGP), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar formed a team for the operation.

As the investigation advanced, a suspect, Shah Dost, arrested by police in Kashmore, told interrogators he did not kidnap Solangi but held him at the behest of the journalist's uncle, Mazhar.

Sindh police release photo of journalist Fayyaz Solangi after recovering him from a katcha area of Kashmore. — Facebook/@sindhpolicedmc

The kidnapping hoax fell apart when Mazhar broke down in police custody and conceding they intended to use the police and media coverage to pressure Solangi's cousins amid a dispute over a piece of land.

The police recovered Solangi from the Jamal area of katcha in the Kashmore district. During his interaction with journalists, a remorseful Solangi confessed to staging the abduction in desperation.

The police have filed a case against five accused, including Solangi for "falsehood and spreading sensationalism".