Over 20 Pakistani survivors of Morocco boat tragedy identified

A representational image shows migrants onboard a boat off Greece coast on June 14, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A list of 21 Pakistani citizens who survived a boat tragedy near Dakhla, Morocco, has been released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), that stated on Sunday that verified data was used to identify the survivors.

The Pakistanis who have survived the incident include Muddassir Hussain, Waseem Khalid, Muhammad Khaliq, Abdul Ghaffar, Gul Shameer, Tanveer Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Abbas Kazmi, Ghulam Mustafa, Syed Badar Mohy ud din, Imran Iqbal, Shoaib Zafar, Ali Hassan, Syed Mehtab Ul Hassan, Uzair Basharat, Mohammad Asif, Mujahid Ali, Amir Ali, Mohammad Umar Farooqie, Bilawal Iqbal, Arsalan and Irfan Ahmad, as per the ministry.

The tragic incident took place on January 16 when a boat carrying irregular migrants from the African nation of Mauritania to Spain capsized. 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, lost their lives in this mishap.

Although, as many as 36 Pakistani citizens were rescued, the rest still remain missing who, as per a report from the Pakistani Embassy, should be presumed dead.

The ill-fated boat departed from Mauritania on January 2 with 86 migrants on board. Moroccan authorities reported that 66 of the passengers were Pakistani nationals and noted that it had rescued 36 people after the accident.

The development came against the backdrop of another similar incident where more than 80 Pakistanis drowned after boats carrying them capsized near Greece on the night between December 13 and 14, 2024.

The Greek boat tragedy prompted a strong reaction from the government with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directing the authorities to take strict action against those involved in human smuggling.

Since then, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has carried out mass arrests and operations against the human smuggling mafia and its officials involved in facilitating them.

A total of 185 human traffickers and agents were arrested in the last month, said an FIA spokesperson, adding that 38 most-wanted traffickers, listed in the FIA's Red Book were apprehended as well as 16 agents involved in the 2024 Greek boat tragedy, The News reported earlier.

Separately, FIA Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir has dismissed 35 officials for facilitating the human smuggling mafia in illegal migration and failing to uphold their duties.

Meanwhile, according to an FIA report, 20 people travelled to Senegal and Saudi Arabia from Karachi Lahore and Faisalabad airports between May and September 2024.

Out of those who went to the African country from Faisalabad, seven had visitors' visas whereas one possessed a temporary resident visa.

Investigation revealed that six people had travelled via Ethiopian Airlines on visit and tourist visas to Senegal from Karachi.

Furthermore, two people from Lahore, who were on Umrah visas, went to Saudi Arabia on September 18.

The FIA report says that nine people hailed from Gujrat of which five were rescued while four perished in the unfortunate incident.

Three Mandi Bahauddin residents survived the boat capsizing whereas three others did not make it.

One person hailing from Gujranwala also died, meanwhile, three people from Sheikhupura and one from Sialkot were rescued.

'Coordination, relief operations'

In today’s statement, the Foreign Office said immediate assistance had been mobilised for the affected nationals through the diplomatic mission in Rabat, Morocco.

"The embassy has arranged essential provisions including food, water, medicine, and clothing. Local authorities in Dakhla are providing shelter and medical care in response to our diplomatic outreach," it said.

The embassy's consular team was currently present in Dakhla to oversee relief operations and coordinate with local authorities, the FO said, adding the government remained in close coordination with relevant authorities in Morocco to ensure comprehensive support for our affected citizens and finalise repatriation procedures.

"We are committed to safeguarding the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and will continue to monitor the situation closely," it said.