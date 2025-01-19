‘HIMYM’ creator explains why Josh Radnor was left out of spinoff

'How I Met You Mother' co-writer explains reason of Josh Radnor's absences in the spinoff

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas recently addressed why Josh Radnor didn't reprise his role as Ted Mosby in the spinoff series, How I Met Your Father.

During a conversation with the People Magazine at a New York event, Thomas explained that he wasn't involved in the decision making process for Radnor's return.

"We weren’t really involved. Put it this way, it would’ve had to be a really good idea for me to come to Josh to say, ‘Can you be in this show?’ It didn't end up going that way, so it’s okay," he told the outlet.

The hit comedy CBS sitcom aired in 2005 and ran for nine seasons till 2014. Meanwhile, the HULU spinoff lasted for only two seasons.

The spinoff featured at least six cast members of the original series who made a cameo in the show including, Cobbie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky and Neil Patrick Harrison as Barney Stinson.

Meanwhile, Jason Segal had expressed that he was open to appearing on the spinoff. Alyson Hannigan, on the other hand, revealed in 2024 that she wasn’t ready for to watch the spinoff.

Elsewhere during the chat, Thomas and Radnor teased that they are on a “little project together” and will it will come in spring.

They added, “We'll tell you first when it's time, okay? We really will.”