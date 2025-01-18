Gujranwala man's second marriage leads to alleged murder, wife and son arrested

Police tape outlines a perimeter in this undated image. — Reuters/File

A woman has been accused of killing her husband in concert with her son after learning about his second marriage in Gujranwala.

Police arrested them after the second wife of the deceased lodged a complaint. The victim has been identified as Tariq.

The slain man had remarried six months ago, enraging his first wife and son, according to police.

The police revealed that the accused tortured Tariq by tying him with a rope. They then allegedly rubbed red chilli powder into his eyes before strangling him to death.

After murdering the man, the accused reportedly stormed the residence of Tariq's second wife, prompting a police report and their subsequent arrest.

The police recovered Tariq's body and claimed that the mother-son duo confessed to their crime.

Polygamy is not widespread in Pakistan.

No statistics are available, but the Institute of Policy Studies, an Islamabad-based non-profit research organisation, found it was most common in rural areas in families without a male heir or in cases when men fell in love with another woman. It rarely occurs in cities, the group found.

Earlier this month, a court in Karachi sentenced Asma to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her husband, Shah Zaman, by strangulation and electrocution. She was aided in the crime by her paramour, Ghulam Nabi alias Deedar.

The court, in its judgment, stated that the accused woman confessed to her crime before a judicial magistrate and plotted the murder.