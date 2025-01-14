Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Principal Staff Officer (PSO) Lieutenant General S M Kamr-ul-Hassan (left) meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on January 14, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Principal Staff Officer (PSO) Lt Gen S M Kamr-ul-Hassan on Tuesday emphasised that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During their meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, both sides underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship between the two countries, read a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

The ISPR said that both sides held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

The COAS reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region while ensuring that both nations continue to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

Lt Gen Hassan commended the exceptional professionalism of the Pakistan Army and acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces in their relentless fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts serve as a beacon of courage and determination.

Pak-Bangladesh relations took a new turn after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who had cordial ties with India, from office last year. Hasina, 77, fled a revolution in August 2024 to India.

Dhaka's ties with New Delhi have frayed after a student-led revolution toppled Hasina, who had the backing of India and now lives there in exile.

Last month, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said he had "agreed to strengthen relations" with Pakistan after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the sidelines of a conference in Egypt.

PM Shehbaz said he had a "warm and cordial exchange" with Yunus.

"Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral collaboration," he said on social media platform X.

Both "agreed to strengthen relations between the two countries through increased trade, commerce, and exchange of sports and cultural delegations" according to a statement from Yunus' office.

In November, the first cargo ship in decades to sail directly from Pakistan to Bangladesh successfully unloaded its containers in the port of Chittagong.

The leaders were taking part in a Cairo summit of eight Muslim-majority countries, the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation.