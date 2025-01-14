Second convoy leaves Tal with essential goods for Kurram

An aid truck departs for Kurram district from Tal Cantonment, on January 14, 2025. — Reporter

A second convoy of 45 cargo vehicles left Tal Cantonment today (Tuesday), transporting essential goods to Kurram district, as per the district administration.

The convoy is carrying vital supplies, including flour, ghee, sugar, and medicines, to various areas in Kurram, such as Parachinar, Boshehra, Alizai, and other affected regions.

To ensure the safe delivery of these crucial supplies, authorities have put strict security measures in place.

The supply of medicines and essential goods to the affected areas is expected to alleviate shortages to some extent, according to the district administration.

Alongside these essentials, the convoy includes goods purchased by local traders, which had been awaiting transport for several days. This marks a continuation of efforts by authorities to address supply shortages in Kurram, with the convoy now entering Lower Kurram under the close watch of security forces.

Authorities added that apart from this convoy there are several other vehicles still present in Hangu and other areas for which arrangements will be made so they can deliver supplies to Kurram.

Last week, a separate convoy of 40 trucks successfully delivered essential goods to Kurram. Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, highlighted that these operations aim to provide relief to the affected population. According to Saif, convoys were dispatched to areas such as Bagan and Parachinar.

Barrister Saif further explained that these efforts were made possible through negotiations facilitated by the Grand Jirga, the Kurram Peace Committee, and local peace groups.

These talks resulted in an agreement to remove blockades and allow the transportation of relief goods. He praised the cooperation of local elders in maintaining peace, emphasising the importance of collaboration for long-term stability in the region.

The provincial government has also begun implementing measures to restore peace, including the dismantling of bunkers in Lower Kurram as part of the Kohat peace agreement. Bunkers in areas like Khar Kali and Balishkhel were removed with the assistance of explosives and aerial support during joint operations by police and security forces.

These actions were in line with the 14-point agreement negotiated by tribal elders.

However, the situation remains precarious. Conditions in Parachinar continue to deteriorate due to the closure of travel routes, which have been blocked for over 100 days following a wave of tribal violence. This has led to severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential goods.

Social activist Mir Afzal Khan urged the government to reopen the roads immediately, noting that two weeks after the peace agreement, the closures persist, compounding the struggles of Upper Kurram residents. He called for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the local population.

The restive region has been in the spotlight for months now as the recent wave of tribal violence in the district took more than 130 lives and injured scores, before finally reaching an agreement to end hostilities earlier this month after around 50-day-long negotiations between tribal elders.