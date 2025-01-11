Fireworks blast leaves six dead in Mandi Bahauddin

People injured in firecrackers explosion hospitalised in Mandi Bahauddin on January 11, 2025. — Screengrab/ Reporter

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A blast caused by fireworks has left at least six people dead and seven others wounded in Kot Phulley Shah neighbourhood of Mandi Bahauddin city on Saturday, rescue officials said.

The rescue personnel said that the deceased included four women, a kid and a man. Four of them belonged to the same family, they added.

The dead bodies and wounded were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Phalia, and Rural Health Centre Pahrianwali for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively, they said.

Fireworks were prepared in the house, where the unfortunate incident took place, the officials said, adding roof of the house and a neighbouring house also collapsed due to the explosion.

As per details, the incident reportedly took place after the explosive material caught fire in the wee hours, at a time when the affected families were sleeping.

Consequently, the four family members of the house, where crackers were prepared, were killed and a woman and a child of the adjacent house died when roofs of their houses collapsed.

