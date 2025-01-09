'Wicked’s' director Jon M. Chu explains reason of choosing sequel title

Jon M. Chu defends 'Wicked: For Good' title after receiving mixed reviews

Wicked’s director, Jon M. Chu, recently spoke about the movie’s sequel title and explained why he opted for a unique title.

After the release of the second film’s official title, Wicked: For Good, in December, the name received some mix reactions from fans online.

In an interview with Variety at the National Board of Review, Chu said, “Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part Two?”

“On the script, it always said, ‘For Good,’ and so it was just a point of like, ‘Do we really want to call this Part Two?’ And nobody wants that.”

He further revealed that the title was in reference to one of the song of the hit Broadway musical, in which Elphaba and Glinda sing about how their relationship has impacted their lives.

The Crazy Rich Asians director emphasised that no other title was considered, “I mean, that’s the destination. ‘For Good,’ we know, is like, ‘Where are we going with this movie? Let’s finish this thing.'”

Chu accepted the award for best director at the National Board of Review Awards gala, with Ryan Reynolds presenting the accolade to the team.

Jon M. Chu was accompanied by Wicked stars, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Ethan Slater. While the movie’s producers also won the best film award at the ceremony.

Wicked, released on November 27, has become the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in domestic box office history.