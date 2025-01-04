'Bushra Bibi makes changes in PTI’s legal team'

Former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/@Alam_Sabha/File

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has reportedly made changes in the former ruling party’s legal team and hierarchy of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), it emerged on Saturday.

The former first lady has sought a list of lawyers associated with the PTI from across the country via Advocate Qazi Anwar, said well-placed sources.

The sources further said: “Advocate Anwar and Mashal Yousafzai will report to Bushra Bibi over matters related to lawyers.”

The former first lady reportedly bound Advocate Anwar to make final consultation with her on the cases lodged against PTI leadership.

She also barred the party’s lawyers from conveying messages to the PTI founder, who has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I, one of the dozens cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022, the sources added.

Earlier this week, Bushra resolved the internal disputes of the party’s lawyers and informed the jailed PTI founder in this regard, the sources said, adding that the final consultation on changes in ILF KP chapter hierarchy was also done with her.

Talking to Geo News, Advocate Anwar, however, dismissed the report, saying that the former first lady did not contact him. “I am unaware that lawyers have been barred from conveying messages to the PTI founder,” he added.

When contacted, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja excused from commenting on the matter.

Marwat seeks audit of lawyers' fees

Meanwhile, PTI's firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat called for an audit of the lawyers' fees paid for the party's legal cases.

Speaking to Geo News, Marwat said that some lawyers had received payments for their services and insisted that the fees be thoroughly audited.

"A few lawyers took money, and there should definitely be an audit of the fees paid," he remarked.

He revealed that three or four lawyers had received fees, and in his view, the lawyers were paid more than what was necessary.

"The cases were not of such a nature that such high fees should have been paid," he continued. "The cases were baseless and did not require significant legal expertise."

He added that the work was not of such a high profile that top lawyers were needed, and the fees were far above the reasonable rates.

Marwat emphasised his own contribution, saying that he represented the founder of PTI in 74 cases without accepting any payment.

Last month, PTI leaders were upset at the alleged harsh attitude and growing interference of Bushra and Aleema Khan, the former premier's sister, in the party affairs.

Some senior party leaders, on condition of not being named, said that the rude behaviour of the wife and sister of Khan with party leaders is on the rise.

The confrontation of Aleema with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja within the court premises in Adiala jail was just a reflection of the situation which the party leaders are faced with.