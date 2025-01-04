Lisa Kudrow looks back on ‘hilarious’ first encounter with late Mathew Perry

Lisa Kudrow starred alongside Mathew Perry in 10 season of 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow can’t stop raving over her Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

In a snippet from her upcoming interview with Willie Geist, which was previewed on Friday's TODAY, Kudrow, 61, looked back fondly on her first encounter with the late actor, who completely blew her away with his antics.

The brief clip opened with the No Good Deed actress describing Perry, 54, as "so smart, so funny. Uniquely funny," before she recalled their first table read for Friends.

"When we had that first table read, what Matthew was doing didn't sound like what I thought I was going to hear. It was like nothing I've ever heard before; I went, 'Oh boy,'" she recounted.

"Matthew was blow-away hilarious," The Comeback alum added.

Kudrow and Perry starred in 10 seasons of Friends. Their characters, the quirky Phoebe Buffay and the sarcastic Chandler Bing shared countless iconic scenes because of the blend of their sharp t with and spot-on comic timings.

Though it's been over two decades since Friends ended, the season 5 moment in which Phoebe tries to seduce Chandler with some "bendy" moves remained a fan-favourite in Friends history.

For the unversed, Perry died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine. All five of his Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, attended his funeral, which, was held in Los Angeles just under a week after Perry's death.