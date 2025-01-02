Imran Khan offered relocation to Bani Gala: lawyer

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has alleged that a proposal was made to relocate its incarcerated founder Imran Khan to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad to complete his remaining jail term.

"Imran Khan said he was offered to be moved to Bani Gala. However, he stressed that he would not move anywhere until those detained without trial are released," Faisal Chaudhry, his lawyer, told reporters outside Adiala jail.

The News had reported last month that the government may consider offering a deal of house arrest to the PTI founder, provided he does not challenge the present system and stops politics of agitation.

The reports of a "deal" have emerged at a time when the federal government and the former ruling party have sat down for talks on two key issues of the PTI: the release of all "political prisoners" and the formation of a commission to probe the May 9, 2023, events and November 26, 2024, events.

Earlier this week, PTI founder's sister Aleema Khan said that the former PM had refused to strike any deal, asking "why he would enter any deal when he has already spent one-and-a-half years" in prison.

"The PTI founder said that his cases have been wrapped up and he was not making a deal [with the government] over this matter," said Aleema while speaking to media persons outside Adiala jail on Monday.

Her remarks are to be taken alongside PTI Senator Shibli Faraz's clarification who has refuted the "false perception" that Khan was seeking relief for himself in negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition government.

Claiming that some elements wanted to sabotage the dialogue between the two sides — which have been at loggerheads for months now — Chaudhry called for the party's negotiation committee to be allowed to meet Khan who has been behind bars in Adiala jail for more than a year.

"The PTI founder has said that the party's time had come and no power could stop it," remarked the ex-PM's lawyer.

Referring to the £190 million case against the PTI founder, Chaudhry said that its result would be the same as the previous four verdicts in cases against him.