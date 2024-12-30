Pakistani pilot, Indian companion killed in UAE light aircraft crash

A representational image. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: A Pakistani pilot and an Indian passenger lost their lives after a small plane crashed off the coast of United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ras Al Khaimah city.

The incident took place on December 26 which was confirmed by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Sunday, stating that investigations are underway to determine the cause.

The pilot, identified as Frianza Parveen, was a 26-year-old Pakistani who died in the crash while her companion identified as a 26-year-old Indian doctor Sulaymaan Al Majid.

The diplomatic officials said that the body of the pilot will be repatriated to Pakistan today.

The private tourism aviation club plane was used for tourism purposes and crashed in the sea.

Sulaymaan's father told Khaleej Times that the crash occurred shortly after takeoff at 2pm near the Cove Rotana Hotel, close to the beach. He had hired the aircraft for sightseeing and his family were at the club to watch the experience.