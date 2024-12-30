Dolly Parton reveals she never diets during holiday season

Dolly Parton on why she stopped dieting during holiday season

Dolly Parton, who is known for her svelte figure, has recently revealed she never diets during holiday season.

“We all start eating around Thanksgiving, and we eat until the first of January, and that's when we all go on our diets. You know how that goes?” said the 78-year-old in a new interview with Closer magazine.

While discussing her family’s Christmas traditions, Dolly said she always preferred eating delicious food and stopped dieting at the time.

“Well, I'm not going to even think about dieting now. I'm just going to eat everything I want to,” mentioned the country musician.

Dolly told the outlet, “You stretch your clothes out! But you're ready for a diet after the first of the year.”

The singer also opened up about her menu during holidays, revealing, “We have turkey and ham, black-eyed peas and cornbread dressing, and then we have lots of mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and that sort of thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dolly also explained how she got back into shape after the holiday period ended.

“I do a little bit of yoga. I don't do much running; I'm not trying to give myself black eyes!” she remarked.

Dolly added, “I just try to do stretches and little floor exercises. But I'm not big on that.”