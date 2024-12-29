‘Gossip Girl’ star Chanel Maya takes legal action against family

Chanel Maya Banks responds to family reporting her ‘missing’

Chanel Maya Banks has decided to take legal action against her family after they reported her missing a month before.

The 36-year-old actress filed a restraining order against her mother and cousin on Thursday after they filed a missing person’s report, as per Us Weekly.

The Gossip Girl alum was revealed to have been found by Texas police just hours after the family had filed the report.

Banks has since been active on social media to clarify that she was indeed “not missing.”

In addition to the restraining order against her mother and cousin, she also filed a civil harassment order against them.

The legal documents Banks filed, claimed that both her mother and cousin “acted together to harass and spread lies” in order to destroy her “credibility” and career.

The actress went on to accuse the pair for manufacturing the report last month and claimed that they accused her husband, Carlos, of murdering her.

“They orchestrated this scheme in order to humiliate me publicly and ruin my professional acting career,” she further added.

Banks claimed that her mother and cousin had broken in and “burglarized” her house on November 20, while she had been away, alleging that they stole her husband's work badge and placed an Apple AirTag on her vehicle in order to follow her whereabouts.

This comes after the star attempted to cut her family off in October, accusing them of assaulting her husband and causing “visible injuries on his face and neck.”