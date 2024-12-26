A collage showing PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (left) and NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub. — AFP/APP/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the convictions of its workers and supporters by the military courts, saying that civilians should be tried in civilian courts.

"A judicial commission should be constituted to probe the May 9 events and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters," PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday.

The remarks came shortly after 60 more "culprits" were handed prison terms by the military court for their involvement in the May 9 riots, taking the total number of convicts to 85.

“Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

PTI founder Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi was among the two people sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, according to the military’s media wing.

Underscoring the conclusion of the military trial of all the accused, involved in the May 9 riots, under military custody, the ISPR noted that all the convicted individuals retained the right to appeal and other legal resources, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.

The world community, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) had expressed concerns over the sentencing of civilians by the military courts, maintaining that the convictions were against the international law.

Speaking to journalists today, PTI's Barrister Gohar said that appeals will be filed against these sentences individually as well, urging the Supreme Court to decide the case related to military trial soon.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that Khan has also condemned the sentences of civilians by military courts, saying that they cannot convict civilians.

"Article 7 of the Constitution contains the definition of the state [...] parliament, provincial assemblies, National Assembly and Senate are the state," he said, adding that the military and other institutions are "under the state."

Ayub further said the military institution cannot function as judiciary, emphasising that civilians should be tried in civilian courts.

FO reaction

Responding to the concerns raised by the foreign countries, the Foreign Office (FO) a day earlier said that the military courts' judgments were made under a law enacted by the parliament and in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: "Pakistan is fully committed to fulfilling all its international human rights obligations."

She said that Pakistan’s legal system is consistent with international human rights law, including provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

“It has remedies of judicial review by the superior courts and guarantees promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The spokesperson added that Islamabad believes in constructive and productive dialogue to promote principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law. “We remain fully committed to implementing our commitments under the GSP Plus Scheme and core international human rights conventions.”

The violent protests broke out after PTI founder Imran Khan was taken into custody in a graft case. In turn, scores of party workers were arrested and more than 100 civilians are facing military trials.

However, the Khan-founded party maintained that it had no role in the incidents involving military installations, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), and has called for a judicial probe into last year's events.