Christmas: PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Munir felicitate Christian community

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir address separate events held in connection with Christmas on December 25, 2024. — PID/ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the spirit of unity and interfaith harmony in the society, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday conveyed their heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the nation.

Christmas is being observed nationwide with great enthusiasm and heartfelt devotion, showcasing the vibrant culture of the country's Christian community. Prayer services are being conducted across various cities, bringing together worshippers to offer sincere prayers for the peace, security, and progress of the country.

Addressing an event held in connection with Christmas celebrations at the PM House, PM Shehbaz said the country’s fundamental agenda of development and prosperity hinges upon the protection of the rights of the Christian community and other minorities.

He underscored that the day demanded the nation to join its forces for the betterment of mankind. "The Holy Quran has a revered mention of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Hazrat Maryam (PBUH). Today, the birthplace of Prophet Jesus Christ is tainted in a bloodbath and thousands of Palestinians including children, youth, elderly and women have been killed.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in connection with Christmas 2024 in Islamabad on December 25, 2024. — PID

All Christians and Muslims should unite and join forces to stop this bloodshed and uphold the mission of peace of Jesus Christ in Palestine’s holy land, the premier added.

He acknowledged that the Christian community rendered indelible contributions to the independence, betterment of the nation’s education, defence, and protection of the motherland in different wars that would be remembered in golden words, adding, “Cecil Chaudhary and Justice Cornelius are known to everyone.”

PM Shehbaz noted that he and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif had also graduated from missionary schools whose teachers played a critical role in grooming their personalities.

“We should promote unity, interfaith harmony and tolerance in the society to ensure the protection of the rights of the minorities and ensure that they consider themselves as a respected member of the society. Pakistan belongs to all and we should celebrate this day as a more revered occasion as it is the birthday of Jesus Christ, and Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well,” said the premier.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cuts a cake to celebrate Christmas 2024 in Islamabad on December 25, 2024. — PID

The prime minister quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s statement saying, “Protection and promotion of minorities' rights has been our top priority. You all are the proud citizens of Pakistan. Your equal development and progress are the basic points of our fundamental agenda. I extend you the felicitations of Christmas and ensure that your protection, security and prosperity are not only dear to us but our responsibility.”

He reiterated that he as prime minister ensured the Christian community to uphold that right with greater responsibility.

COAS joins Christian community for celebrations

COAS General Munir joined the Christian community in celebrating Christmas at St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church, Rawalpindi, underscoring the spirit of inclusivity and harmony, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the congregation extended a warm welcome to the COAS, expressing gratitude for his presence and solidarity during this cherished occasion.

On this festive day, he emphasised that Christmas serves as a profound reminder of the universal values of compassion, generosity, and goodwill — principles that bind our diverse society together.

He further acknowledged the remarkable contributions of minorities and Christian community to Pakistan’s cultural, social, economic and national progress, which remain a source of pride and strength for the nation.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir arrives at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church on December 25, 2024. — ISPR

The COAS also paid a solemn tribute to the founder of the nation — Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He highlighted that the Quaid’s visionary leadership, unwavering determination, and steadfast adherence to the principles of faith, unity and discipline not only paved the way for the creation of Pakistan but also provided a timeless blueprint for nation-building.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (third from left) cuts cake to celebrate Christmas at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Church on December 25, 2024. — ISPR

The army chief remarked that Quaid’s enduring commitment to the ideals of freedom, equality, and religion tolerance continues to inspire and guide the nation in addressing contemporary challenges, from safeguarding territorial integrity to fostering internal stability.

“As we commemorate this festive season, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to transform Pakistan into the peaceful, prosperous nation envisioned by the Quaid,” the COAS concluded, urging all citizens to work tirelessly toward achieving this shared aspiration.





— Additional input from APP.