Mckenna Grace reveals how she photo-bombed ‘Scream’ picture at comic con

Mckenna Grace revealed how she snuck in to a picture with the 'Scream' cast at comic con.

Mckenna Grace was just as excited as Scream fans about her role in the franchise’s seventh installment.

On December 13, in conversation with Us Weekly, the 18-year-old actress revealed that, "I work at comic cons, and I snuck in one time to one of the photobooths so I could take a picture with the original Scream cast."

"I’m so jazzed," she expressed at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City.

The Gifted actress admitted she’s a huge fan of the movie and found it extremely tough to keep her role in Scream 7 a secret from her friends, but expressed her excitement for the role.

"I’m a really, really big fan. It’s been, like, the hardest secret to keep from my friends, but I’m very excited," she shared.

Grace joined the movie after a year of major cast changes.

In November 2023, Melissa Barrera was allegedly let go from the franchise for her public support of Palestine and Jenna Ortega left shortly after due to scheduling issues.

The original film’s cast included David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, with Campbell and Cox reprising their roles in the February 2026 sequel.