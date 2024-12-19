Rangers official injured during PTI's November 26 protest passes away

Pakistan Rangers personnel Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Rangers personnel, who was critically wounded during the clashes with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters last month, embraced martyrdom, an official statement said on Thursday.

Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer, 37, was injured during the former ruling party's November 26 protests and remained in coma, said the official statement. He was a resident of Punjab's Narowal district.

Tanveer served for 17 years to defend the country and leaves behind his wife, two sons and three daughters.

The former ruling party's three-day protests, aimed at securing Imran Khan's release, was abruptly ended after fierce clashes erupted between the law enforcers and the protesters, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least three Rangers personnel and a policeman.

The party's protesters were dispersed from the Red Zone in Islamabad following a crackdown by law enforcers with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi taking to their heels, fleeing the protest site.

The law enforcement agencies had arrested more than 1,000 supporters of the party who stormed the federal capital to demand his release, the city's police chief told Reuters on November 27.

PTI workers also attacked government properties and caused irreparable damage to them, said the statement.

The death toll of Pakistan Rangers’ personnel has now risen to four, with several others injured due to violent attacks by PTI’s workers, it added.

Earlier this month, incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other party's top leaders were booked in a "triple murder case" involving three Rangers personnel who died during the opposition party's "do-or-die" protest last month.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Islamabad's Ramna Police Station, stating that the incident occurred in accordance with a "plan orchestrated at Adiala Jail" — where former premier Imran Khan is incarcerated for more than one year.

It added that the martyrdom of the paramilitary personnel took place "at the behest of the PTI founder" and "some inmates and employees of the jail’s undercover police are witnesses of the plan"

The former ruling party has since claimed that at least 12 of its workers were killed and 1,000 were arrested.