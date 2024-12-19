Taylor Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift fully enjoyed her 35th birthday with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift had her 35th birthday on December 13, and her NFL beau Travis Kelce couldn’t miss the opportunity to pamper his lady.

The Super Bowl Champion threw an intimate party planning everything down to the last detail to make it “more meaningful and memorable” for the Karma singer.

Though her birthday bash has stayed in the news for its guest list, for the gifts Kelce gave to Swift, this time it is the pictures posted on the social media that has sent fans into frenzy.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs team player, Patrick Mahomes, took to Instagram to put up pictures which show Brittany posing with the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the singer’s close friend Ashley Avignone and fellow Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell.

An eagle-eyed netizen was quick to notice that her ring finger had been ‘blurred’.

Giving rise to speculation that the Grotesquerie star may have popped the question at the party and the Shake It Off crooner said yes, the Instagram user, named @lizpwoods, hypothesized that the American singer’s team may have edited out the ring to keep the development in their relationship a secret for now.

@lizpwoods wrote on Instagram, “Hey. Um, guys? Do you feel like the pics with her hand are... blurred? Or am I hormonal.”

Other social media users took notice of the red friendship bracelet on the Long Live singer’s right arm adorned with five white letter charms.

Swifties figured out two letters, C and E, appearing side-by-side, hinting at the name Kelce.

Currently it is only a theory, however, the Swifties are hoping for the good news as the duo has been dating for more than a year now and the couple seems to be a real deal.