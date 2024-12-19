Punjab reschedules winter holidays for schools

Children ride on a motorcycle with their parent in Rawalpindi. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has revised schedule for schools' winter vacations in the province through a new announcement.

As per the notification, the winter holidays will now start on December 23, rather than December 20 as was earlier planned.

Schools will reopen on January 13, 2025. This change comes after the department initially announced a break from December 20 to January 10.

Meanwhile, educational institutions in Sindh will observe winter holidays from December 21 to December 31, with both private and public schools closed during this period.

On the other hand, the winter vacations in schools across Balochistan started on December 16 as cold weather intensified in the province.

A statement issued by the Balochistan Education Department said that the schools, colleges and universities will close in 20 districts, including Quetta, from December 16.

According to the winter vacation schedule announced by the authorities, the educational institutes in areas with colder weather will remain closed till February 28.

Meanwhile, the parts of the southwestern province with relatively warmer weather will have a 10-day vacation period, starting January 1 till January 10.