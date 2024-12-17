Daniel Craig expresses disappointment over loss of cinema experience

Daniel Craig feels sad on shift in movie watching experience

Daniel Craig, British actor who has done numerous hit movies, opened up about his feelings on the transition of his Knives Out series from cinema to streaming platform.

In conversation with his co-star Josh O’Connor on Variety’s Actor on Actor, Craig reflected on his admiration for the traditional movie-watching experience and mourned the loss of full theatrical release.

"The first one ( Knives Out ) was such a surprise, and it was a fully released film. It made lots of money and things," the 59-year-old artist told The Crown star.

While expressing his disappointment, the No Time to Die actor said: "it saddens me that there isn’t more of a theatrical moment for these movies."

"These movies seem to have a cross-generational appeal. And the idea that families go and see that movie just fills me with massive joy. It’s not just a niche movie we’re doing here - it’s for everybody," he further added.

The hit comedy suspense was first released as a theatrical movie, however, its sequel Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, were bought by Netflix with a massive deal.

After the shift from cinema to streaming platform, Craig acknowledged that he was glad fans can now watch the movies from their homes, yet, he emphasized on the fact that nothing felt better then watching a movie in cinema.

The third part of the series is slated to be released on Netflix in 2025, as fans could not hold their excitement.