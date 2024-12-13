Hilary Duff keeps Christmas album away from her 'curious' kids

Hilary Duff keeps Christmas album away from kids ahead of holiday season

Hilary Duff is second-guessing her decision to share her 2002 Christmas album with her kids just ahead of the holiday season.

The 37-year-old multi-hyphenate star opened up to People Magazine about celebrating the holiday season in full effect with her four kids.

She told the outlet, "You know what, I need to. Maybe this is the year. Luca will have none of that, but Banks would definitely love it. I tend to play the classic holiday songs in the car — not that that's not a classic."

Hilary's Christmas album Santa Clause Lane featured collaborations with Christina Milian, Romeo Miller, and Duff’s sister Haylie.

Offering an inside glimpse into her Christmas preparations, Duff said that she’s been utilizing Meta AI to move forward with the process.

"I've used it for coming up with all of my gifting lists for the holidays, plus ideas. So obviously, I'm shopping for a toddler, a 3-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old and then multiple other ages of people.

She further went on to add, "I had to bring an appetizer somewhere the other day, and I was like, 'Give me three, off-the-beaten-path appetizers, so I can wow people.'"

On professional front, Duff’s latest album Breathe In, Breathe Out was released in 2015.