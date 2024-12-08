PM endorses PCB's principled stance on ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairmana and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on December 8, 2024. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has endorsed the principled stance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi amid a dispute on the venue of matches with India for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi called on PM Shehbaz at his residence on Sunday and briefed him about the recent developments regarding the ICC Champions Trophy which is due to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan after non-issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) by its government to travel to the neighbouring country.

The BCCI had demanded to play the tournament on a hybrid model with Indian team's matches and the final to be played in some other country like the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Subsequently, the PCB chief had asked the ICC to allow a similar concession to Pakistan in all the ICC events to be played in India.

The premier said that Naqvi's stance reflected the voice of Pakistanis, adding that the PCB chief had represented sentiments of the 240 million Pakistanis before the international cricket governing body.

"Pakistan's prestige is the first and foremost while everything else is secondary," the premier stressed.

Naqvi, who also holds the portfolio of country’s interior minister, said the PCB is fully prepared to conduct the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and all preparations were in place.

He assured that the PCB wants Pakistan and cricket to be the winners, adding that the nation will receive a good news on the forthcoming tournament.

A day ago, the PCB chairman had expressed optimism about "better decisions" for the Champions Trophy 2025 despite the postponement of a ICC’s crucial session yesterday.

Sources told Geo News that the ICC meeting was postponed due to the lack of BCCI's response to the demands put forward by the PCB.

"Discussions are underway, however, I would not comment on anything at this time," said Naqvi addressing a press conference during his visit to Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground.

Naqvi had said: "A decision has to be taken by the ICC and it will announce it."

To a question regarding the global cricketing body's equal treatment with all boards, Naqvi replied: "If ICC makes progress then it would bring progress to cricket across the globe, likewise, any dent in the ICC would affect the global cricket. However, I hope that we will see an improvement."

The sources also claimed two days ago that Pakistan and India made a "breakthrough" on the matter of the event's venue a day ago, agreeing to play their matches at neutral venues for ICC tournaments hosted by either one of them.

They added that Pakistan and India were also engaged in ongoing discussions, with the ICC also being part of the talks, aimed at finding a solution and finalising the tournament's schedule — which was being redrawn due to the hybrid model.

The issues discussed by the stakeholders include those pertaining to logistics. The ICC meeting, noted the sources, would be held once the issues are finalised at the executive level.