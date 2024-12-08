Family walks on Faizabad Bridge on the way during roads blocked and markets closed in the twin city amid PTI protest in Islamabad on November 25, 2024. — Online

The Fake News Watchdog, a non-profit organisation that combats misinformation and disinformation, has revealed that a significant surge of fake news was observed during the recent Islamabad march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — founded by Imran Khan.

According to the watchdog, the barrage of fake news has caused devastation. It said that the unverified information also damaged Pakistan's reputation abroad.

The PTI protest from November 24-27 caused immense unrest in the federal capital. The party leadership suspended the protest only after the authorities launched a late-night crackdown on the protesters who had forced their way to D-Chowk, despite several hurdles along the way.

“The events surrounding the PTI protests from 24–27 November 2024 underscored the profound impact of fake news on political, social, and institutional dynamics in Pakistan. Misinformation during this period did not merely serve as a byproduct of political unrest; it actively shaped the narrative, inflamed tensions, and influenced public actions. Fabricated content — whether through manipulated images, doctored videos, or false statements attributed to key figures — spread rapidly across social media and traditional news platforms, magnifying confusion and mistrust.

"This phenomenon revealed vulnerabilities in the country’s information ecosystem, where unverified claims gained traction in the absence of effective countermeasures,” said the fake news buster.

As per the report, a fabricated statement attributing to the interior minister about the citizens of Kashmir kept circulating. A fake report about an alleged PTI founder statement was also doing rounds on various platforms.

A false report about the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife intensified the protest, the report said, adding that the fake news regarding hundreds of dead bodies at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad, also had an adverse effect.

Meanwhile, fake reports of PTI leader and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser's designation as the party's chairman also became a piece of breaking news, the Fake News Watchdog said.

The report said workers were incited through a fake account named Sulaiman Isa Khan, the son of the PTI founder.

“News of PTI founder being transferred from Adiala jail turned out to be fake. Whereas, news of 600 youth resigning from army academies during the protest also proved to be baseless,” the report maintained.

Another baseless news of the firing on Qaiser and Mahmood Khan Achakzai was also spread. While statements of PTI leader Qasim Suri regarding PTI founder’s health had extremely negative impacts, said the Islamabad-based organisation.

The report said an old picture of the PTI protest was shown in DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul's press conference.

The news of the alleged death of a PTI worker after falling off a container during prayer came under discussion at the international level. Whereas, the news about the same person, who fell from a container, meeting the KP chief minister also proved to be counterfeit.

The fake news not only troubled the security institutes but the PTI leadership as well.

As per the fake news monitor, affectees of the fake news include the government, security institutes and political parties.

The watchdog emphasised taking emergency measures to address the challenges posed by the fake news.

It pointed out the role of social media in serving as a crucial tool for wrong information.

"The role of social media was particularly significant, acting as both a tool for mobilisation and a breeding ground for misinformation. The platform's speed and reach allowed false narratives to proliferate unchecked, with emotionally charged content exploiting public sentiment.

“At the same time, lapses in journalistic standards by mainstream media contributed to the problem, as unverified reports from influential outlets further legitimised misleading information. The circulation of fake news was not limited to grassroots users or individual influencers but also involved established institutions, illustrating a systemic challenge in ensuring credible communication,” it added.