Eminem finally breaks down long-running feud with late Superman star

Eminem, American rapper and songwriter who is known for his sharp lyrics through his songs, left his fans scratching their heads with his unrevealed repeated mention of Christopher Reeve in his most of the songs.

The 52-year-old rapper opened up about that why he used to take a jab at the late Superman actor in his songs many times than it should have been mentioned.

In Eminem's 2009 song Medicine Ball, the Mockingbird hitmaker included a line where he openly joke about the Rear Window actor Christopher and appeared making sarcastic remark on him where he offered to help him out as well.

The Without Me singer pretended to speak like Reeve in the song and said: "Always hated you, and I still do."

People started gossiping about Eminem's unknown reason of why he used to do that. One user wrote on their social media account: "I think he just likes how the name sounds."

"The beef went so far Christopher Reeve died on purpose, just so Eminem couldn't release a diss track against him," another user claimed.

However, Eminem later surprisingly clarified that he did not have any kind of bad feelings toward Christopher Reeve.

"And let's clear this up too; I ain't got no beef with him either," he shared.

The rapper went on explaining, "He used to be like a hero to me, I even believe I had one of those 25-cent stickers on my refrigerator, right next to Darth Vader."