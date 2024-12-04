Meghan Markle 'furious' over Victoria Beckham's surprising announcement

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's relationship seems to be beyond repair.

The Duchess of Sussex and Victoria, who are no longer on speaking terms, do not seem to make amends in the near future as the pair's friendship is almost done, according to a royal expert.

"Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fall out," the host of "To Di For Daily" podcast explained.

Prince Harry's wife is "furious" over Victoria's announcement of an upcoming Netflix show, according to The Mirror.

"We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today."

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital, "Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle."

She went on showering praise on the former Spice girl, saying: "Victoria is creative, forward-thinking, hard-working, she executes, she hustles in silence. Beckham pursues advice from people she considers smarter than she is, and she implements it."

The expert also shared her thoughts on the two celebrities, adding: "Victoria and her husband are wealthy, and their star continues to rise while Harry and Meghan’s is falling."

Helena Chard told the outlet: "The hotly awaited Netflix documentary about Victoria Beckham, 'The House of VB,' will drop next year."

"Her Posh Spice days may be behind her, but today Beckham is on a journey to build a fashion empire – and now, fans will be able to see the story behind it all," a synopsis of the show read.

"There will be an element of green-eyed monster where Meghan is concerned, as her cooking series, which she hopes will be connected to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, is yet to receive a release date," she added.

"I'm sure Meghan aspires to the Beckhams' successful lavish lifestyle and is slightly jealous of Victoria's fame and success."