Celebrity deaths 2024: Bidding farewell to late Hollywood stars

Hollywood said goodbye to many notable stars this year. Some left behind an impressive legacy while some left too soon but not without leaving an indelible mark.

As 2024 nears its end, we remember and honour the big names like Liam Payne, Quincy Jones, James Earl Jones and Dame Maggie Smith. Read on...

Legends who left this year

Glynis Jones, Donald Sutherland, Shannen Doherty, James Earl Jones, Dame Maggie Smith and Quincy Jones left an indelible mark with their passing on the industry

Glynis Johns (1923-2024)

Glynis Johns, who had a career spanning over 60 years, was known for her iconic role in Disney’s Mary Poppins (1964).

The Oscar and Tony award-winning actress died from natural causes at the age of 100. She was living in an assisted living home in Los Angeles. Her death was confirmed by her manager, Mitch Clem.

Donald Sutherland – (1935-2024)

Donald Sutherland was well known for his iconic part in Hunger Games series. The versatile actor had long career over six decades.

The actor was awarded honorary Academy Award for his contributions in film industry. He died in Miami after a long illness on June 20, confirmed by his talent agency.

Shannen Doherty – (1971-2024)

Shannen Doherty, who bravely battled with four stage breast cancer since 2015, passed away on July 13th.

Known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, Doherty died due to her recurring cancer, according to her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

James Earl Jones – (1931-2024)

James Earl Jones, the legendary actor whose sonorous vocals gave life to Star War’s villain Darth Vader and Mufasa from Lion King, passed away in New York on September 9th.

The Golden Globe-winner was honoured by Star Wars creator George Lucas, calling him “an incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit.” Whereas, Mark Hamill, who played the son of Darth Vader, wrote on social media, “RIP dad.”

Dame Maggie Smith – (1934-2024)

The much-cherished British actress, known for her role in Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey TV series, died peacefully in London on November 17th.

Smith received several accolades including two Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Tony Award.

Quincy Jones – (1933-2024)

Known for producing Michael Jackson’s album Thriller and Frank Sinatra’s album It Might as Well Be Swing, the legendry music producer, arranger and composer died from pancreatic cancer in his home in Los Angeles on November 3rd.

The renowned artist's daughter Rashida Jones paid a sweet tribute to her late father describing him as “a giant, an icon, a culture shifter, a genius.” Jones won several awards including 28 Grammys and he was also awarded an honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar after his death.

Celebrities gone too soon

Kenneth Mitchell, Chance Perdomo, Johnny Wactor and Liam Payne met an untimely death

Kenneth Mitchell – (1974-2024)

Kenneth Mitchell, who appeared in Star-Trek: Discovery as well as Captain Marvel, died in Los Angeles on February 24th.

The actor was diagnosed with the illness in 2018 and died after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Chance Perdomo - (1996-2024)

Chance Perdomo was a British-American actor known for his role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V. He met his untimely death in a motorcycle accident in New York City at the age of 27.

Johnny Wactor – (1986-2024)

Johnny Wactor, famously known for his role in General Hospital, was shot dead in Los Angeles downtown after confronting three robbers from stealing his car’s catalytic converter on May 25th.

His murder prompted rallies in June demanding justice. The case is still ongoing with four arrests and two charged for murder.

Liam Payne-(1993-2024)

The shocking death of the beloved One Direction member rocked fans across the world as he fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16th.

The singer was 31 and died instantly from multiple traumas and fractures.

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," Payne's family stated. Meanwhile, former One Direction members also released a joint statement, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever, adding, “we will miss him terribly. We love you Liam." The investigation is still ongoing.

Will be celebrated forever

David Soul, Shelly Duvall, Paul Di'Anno, Terri Garr and Tony Todd will be remembered forever for their contributions in music and drama industry

David Soul – (1943-2024)

David Richard Solberg, known professionally as David Soul, suffered from cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease just months before he died in a London Hospital on January 4th.

The British-American actor and singer rose to fame as detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson in Starsky & Hutch TV series. As a singer had successful career with chart-topping songs, Don’t Give Up on Us (1976) and Silver Lady (1977).

His wife in a heartfelt statement to People Magazine referred to Soul as “a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and sibling.”

Shelley Duvall- (1949-2024)

Shelley Duvall, whose graceful looks and quirky on-screen personality made her one of the biggest film stars in 1970s and early 80s, passed away on July,11th. She was best known for her role in The Shinning and Popeye.

Duvall died in her home in Blanco, Texas due to complications related to diabetes. She was bedridden for several months before her death.

Paul Di'Anno – (1958-2024)

Paul Di’Anno, former lead singer of Iron Maiden, passed away due to tear in the sac around his heart on October 21st in Salisbury, England.

Despite of several health issues the singer enthralled his fans till the end. His death was announced on the band’s Instagram page.

“We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di’Anno earlier today. Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades.”

Teri Garr - (1944-2024)

Teri Garr - famous for impassive comic timings, expressive eyes - passed away after a long battle form complications related to multiple sclerosis on October 29th, according to her publicist.

Garr was a popular actress in the '70s and '80s especially for her roles in Young Frankenstein and Oscar-nominated Tootsie. She guest-starred on Friends, the estranged mother of Phoebe Buffey.

Tony Todd – (1954-2024)

Tony Todd, best known for his part in Final Destination and Candyman, had a four-decade long career. The actor's rep , Jeffery Goldberg confirmed his death on CBS news.

"Regretfully, I can confirm that my friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd, has passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 11:50 p.m. peacefully at his home in Marina Del Rey," he continued. “I am lucky to have been able to work with this amazing man and I will miss him every single day."

Each of these celebrities brought something unique to the world of entertainment. Their absences will be felt deeply and their work will keep on inspiring and influencing the future generations.