Mariah Carey reveals expensive, most favourite holiday gift she ever received

Mariah Carey on best gift ever

Mariah Carey’s best ever holiday gift may be her most expensive one.

The iconic “Queen of Christmas” shared her favorite holiday traditions while baking cookies on Vogue's YouTube series Now Serving on Friday, Nov. 29.

During the festive segment, the Always Be My Baby singer, 55, was asked about the best holiday gift she has ever received.

“It was probably some diamonds, I've gotta say,” Carey admitted with a smile, before laughing and adding, I didn't want to say that out loud. But I had to.”

She noted that the person who gave her the sparkling gift “is not here.”

In the video, Carey also shared her thoughts on the perfect time to start listening to her holiday classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

“I like to wait until at least Nov. 1, she explained. “But before that, I would always wait until Thanksgiving. It depends. Some people want to start a little bit earlier. Usually, I wait until my video that I do called 'It's Time,' then we go from there. Listen away.”

Currently, Carey is delighting fans across the country on her Christmas Time tour.

At her Nov. 8 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she brought her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on stage for a special intermission performance.