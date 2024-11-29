Jennifer Garner gets ‘hugs’ by Hollywood pals during moment of heartache

Jennifer Garner's beloved pet dog Birdie passed away

Jennifer Garner’s celebrity friends came together to show support at an especially difficult moment for her.

The 52-year-old actress recently announced the saddening news of her beloved pet Birdie’s death via Instagram.

Soon after, her colleagues wrote heartfelt messages to console the 13 Going on 30 actress.

Jennifer Aniston, who is a dog mom herself, wrote, “Oh Jen…I’m so sorry. Sending so much love.”

Lily Collins also joined in the conversation and wrote, “Oh I’m so so sorry. Sending you the most love and light and hugs.”

TV chef and author Ina Garten penned, “Oh Jennifer, I'm heartbroken for you!!! She was the best buddy and always up for an adventure with all of you. Sending my love to you and the kids. I'm so glad they're home with you now. Birdie will be eating turkey in heaven.”

Along with others, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Davis and Olivia Wilde showed their compassion by dropping a like on the post.

This comes after Garner shared a carousel featuring Birdie and wrote a lengthy gut wrenching caption which read, “It is hard to know how to write this— it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing.”

“Birdie let us know on Thursday that she wasn’t feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal). We were surprised to learn that, not only was she very ill, she was at the end of her life.”

The Elektra star continued, “The vet told us that dogs often hang on until their person comes home from college and we believe Birdie did just that, so that we could pet her soft ears together and thank her for being the world’s best dog..."

“She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It’s a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie.”