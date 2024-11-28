Lana Del Rey sparks outrage as UK tour prices hit sky

Lana Del Rey fans enraged over costly tickets of singer's UK tour

Lana Del Rey fans have called out the singer after her UK tour went on sale with high prices.

The singer will be marking her first UK stadium tour as she will commence her run of shows in Cardiff on June 23, travelling through Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin before ending at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 3.

However, as soon as the tickets went on sale, some of Lana’s fans sparked outrage and condemned the sky rocketing costs.

One person posted a zoomed in image of the stadium on X and hovered over the different sections, exposing rear standing tickets to be £297, and front standing tickets as £419.

Another fan went on stating: “Lana Del Rey, are you having a laugh with your ticket prices ma’am?”

While bashing the online ticket selling platforms, one penned: “If the prices I’m seeing from posts on here about Lana Del Ray @ticketmasteruk pre-sale are correct (£170 for standard standing tickets) then that’s disgusting."

“Major label artists and ticket companies are vultures preying on fans. Respectfully, get bent ma’am.”

Some followers spilled their anger sarcastically, saying: “I’m sorry Lana?! £80.70 to £405 PER TICKET?!?” and “Spent over £300 for lana del rey tickets, miss girl better be rehearsing that whole honeymoon album STAT.”

On the work front, Lana Del Rey made her debut in 2011 with the viral success of her single Video Games.

