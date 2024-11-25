Student leave for their homes after school timings end. — Online/File

The administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have extended the closure of public and private educational institutions for one more day amid roadblocks in the twin cities due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's "final call" protest.

This development came after the PTI protesters entered the federal capital which is already fortified with shipping containers and multi-layered security of police and paramilitary personnel.

The Islamabad administration made a formal announcement on Monday regarding the closure of all public and private educational institutions on Tuesday (tomorrow), keeping in view of the law and order situation.

This announcement was followed by Rawalpindi where the academic activities would also be suspended for the second day.

Family walks on Faizabad Bridge on the way during roads blocked and markets closed in the twin city ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 25, 2024. — Online

The city’s deputy commissioner announced that all public and private educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow for the same reasons.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association North Punjab President Abrar Ahmed Khan confirmed that the education centres would stay closed in Rawalpindi tomorrow. He criticised that sit-ins were badly affecting the academic schedule of schoolchildren.

He highlighted that the provincial education boards decided to organise matriculation exams from March 4, whereas, winter vacations will be observed from December 20 to January 10.

Abrar said that the students were not being given sufficient time to complete their regular studies. He urged the education boards to review matric examination schedule following the disruption in academic activities.

A police officer walks past a wire laid across a road to prevent an anti-government rally by the PTI in Islamabad on November 25, 2024. — Reuters

Apart from the Islamabad administration, the Punjab government had also imposed Section 144 across the province for three days from November 23 to November 25 and has put over 10,700 police personnel on standby.

The Imran Khan-founded party, in recent months, has marched on the federal capital on multiple occasions which has seen its workers clashing with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The protests coincide with the ongoing visit of the Belarusian president, who will stay in the country from November 25 to 27, adding to the government’s concerns about maintaining law and order.