Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives visiting President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at Nur Khan Airbase, Islamabad, November 25, 2024. — X/@CMShehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has landed in Islamabad on a three-day official visit a day after a 68-member business delegation arrived to bolster bilateral cooperation through a number of agreements in various sectors of the economy.

According to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office, the Belarusian president “will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement”.

Furthermore, the statement said that several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) would be signed during the visit.

A day earlier, a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus arrived in the federal capital, which included Belarus' foreign minister, energy minister, minister for justice, minister for transport, minister for natural resources, minister for emergency situations, and chairman of the Military Industry Committee.

Forty-three prominent business personalities of Belarus are also part of the delegation.

The prime minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, was in Islamabad earlier this year for the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Meeting, where he met his counterpart among other key leaders.

