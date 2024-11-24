Mariah Carey invokes holiday spirit on Christmas Time tour

Mariah Carey is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her hit 'All I Want For Christmas is You'

Mariah Carey brought upon the festive spirit as she performed her Christmas Time tour show in Atlanta on the weekend.

The 55-year-old songstress donned a sparkly white gown with puffed sleeves for the Christmas-themed show, looking every bit an image of an ice princess as she sang her holiday tracks for the fans on Saturday, November 23rd.

The “Queen of Christmas” carried a matching microphone on stage, which featured winter-themed backgrounds, as per fan-posted pictures.

The Emotions songstress let her blonde locks down for the occasion and completed her look with diamond jewellery.

This comes after Carey announced her Christmas Time Tour in August to mark the 30th anniversary of her all-time holiday track, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The tour began on November 6th with a show in Highland, California and is scheduled to go on till December 17th with the final show in Brooklyn, New York.

The Grammy-winning singer ends the show each night with a performance of her mega-hit All I Want For Christmas is You, which is considered the most popular holiday song across the globe.