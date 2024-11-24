Ted Danson opens up about being mistaken for another actor

Ted Danson became a household name in the 1980s for his iconic role in 'Cheers.'

Ted Danson got fans excited wherever he went.

However, he recently revealed that he would often be mistakenly recognised as a different actor.

Jennifer Hudson curiously questioned the 76-year-old actor about being confused for other celebrities.

In response, the actor revealed that, for about five years, people mistook him for Tony Danza.

"The first time it happened to me, it was in New York, and a bunch of construction workers I walked by went, Hey, Tony," he shared.

"And I don’t look around, because my name’s not Tony and they yell, Hey! Tony Danza! What, are you too good for us now?"

When asked what happened next, the actor said that there was nothing he could do but silently walk away.

Danson and the 73-year-old actor hardly resembled each other.

The Good Place alum figured that people used to confuse the two because they both have similar names.

He went on to confess that, in one instance, he even signed an autograph with Danza’s name, making the host burst into laughter.

Both actors became icons in the 1980s. The Emmy award winner starred in Cheers as the charming bartender, while the retired professional boxer was known for his role as the lovable housekeeper in Who’s The Boss.