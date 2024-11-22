Punjab enforces Section 144 ahead of PTI's protest

Punjab Police personnel stand guard in Lahore on December 8, 2023. — Facebook/DIG Ops Lahore Police

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province, prohibiting all public gatherings, protests, rallies, processions, and sit-ins for three days.

As per a notification issued on Friday, the restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, November 23, to Monday, November 25.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on law and order.

The move aims to preempt any disruption as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gears up for its November 24 protest.

The PTI, led by incarcerated founder Imran Khan, has called for nationwide demonstrations against alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, the detention of party workers, and the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The party has labelled the November 24 protest “do-or-die”.

In preparation, the Punjab government has deployed Rangers in key districts, including Rawalpindi, Attock, and Jhelum, to support local law enforcement.

A request for additional Rangers was sent to the Ministry of Interior earlier this week, with personnel already ordered to be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from today, November 22.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has also imposed Section 144 for two months, banning gatherings of more than five people.

The federal capital is bracing for a potentially disruptive protest, with plans to seal off the city using shipping containers and enhanced security measures.

To counter the PTI’s demonstration, over 10,700 police personnel have been put on standby across Punjab.

This includes 3,500 officers from the Punjab Highway Patrol, 1,000 from the Special Protection Unit, and 1,200 from the Training Directorate.

In addition, police forces have been equipped with tear gas, rubber bullets, and anti-riot gear.

In Islamabad, the administration has requested 8,000 additional personnel from Punjab, Sindh, and Kashmir. Reinforcements are set to arrive in the federal capital by November 21.

The city remains heavily guarded, with Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) units already deployed.

Authorities have warned of strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order. Arrest lists of individuals deemed likely to incite unrest have also been prepared by the Islamabad police.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also directed authorities to ensure that any protest remains within the boundaries of the law.

In its ruling, the IHC emphasised the importance of balancing public safety with citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly. The court urged the government to engage in dialogue with PTI leadership to prevent clashes.