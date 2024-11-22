Daniel Craig keeps one thing in mind while choosing roles after James Bond

Daniel Craig on choosing roles as a father

Daniel Craig is not going to choose to do any movie that affects his relationship with his 6-year-old daughter.

During a discussion about his new film Queer, the actor recently opened up to The New York Times about his career after stepping away from his iconic role as James Bond.

While the franchise gave him the freedom to select roles, Craig shared that he’s had to approach his career differently since leaving the role.

Now a father to a young child, Craig says his 6-year-old daughter, Grace, plays a big part in how he chooses his projects.

“I’ve got a 6-year-old at home,” Craig said, referring to his daughter with wife Rachel Weisz, 54. “And I don’t want to be away from home as much as I have in the past.”

In addition to Grace, Craig is also father to Ella, 32, from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon, and stepfather to Weisz’s son Henry, 18, whom she shares with ex Darren Aronofsky.

Weisz has also shared glimpses of family life, including Grace’s brief but intense obsession with Star Wars.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2023, Weisz revealed that Craig and Grace bonded over watching the original films together, but the fascination quickly became overwhelming.

“She kept saying, ‘Google this. Google this: What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?’” Weisz said. “She wants to know everything. She’s obsessed with the mythology, and these characters are so real for her.”

The obsession eventually made Craig put a pause on their Star Wars watching sessions. “Her father told her that Star Wars is broken,” Weisz recalled, laughing.

Grace even asked a funny question about the franchise after a family trip.

“We were in London when this happened,” Weisz said. “[Grace] said, ‘Dad says Star Wars is broken.’ So they can’t watch it anymore. And we just got to New York, and she said, ‘Is Star Wars broken in New York too?’”

Weisz humorously added, “And so I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s broken.’”