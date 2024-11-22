KP bureaucracy urged to 'resist any pressure' amid PTI protest

Activists of PTI party protest on a street against the disqualified decision of former prime minister Imran Khan in Karachi on October 21, 2022. — AFP

Hours after the Interior Ministry issued directives to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureaucracy to ensure the provincial administration does not use state machinery for the PTI protest, KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry urged the provincial functionaries to "resist any pressure or temptation to misuse official resources, assets, or authority".

The Centre and the PTI-led KP government have been engaged in a tug-of-war ahead of PTI's "do-or-die" protest on November 24, with both administrations chalking out separate strategies for the "D-day".

"You [government functionaries] must all refrain from providing direct or indirect support to any political party or activity, whether through your person, subordinates or the resources at your disposal," the chief secretary told the provincial police and other departments in a letter — a copy of which is available with Geo News.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Interior directed the KP chief secretary to ensure that the provincial administration does not use state machinery.

In a letter to the KP chief secretary, the interior ministry requested the provincial government to ensure that the "state machinery, equipment, officials, and finances" should not be utilised "for political protest by the political party".

Meanwhile, Nadeem Aslam — in his letter — reminded the public servants of their "solemn duty" to serve the people and uphold the law without "fear, favour, or prejudice".

"As custodians of public trust, we are bound to perform our duties impartially, irrespective of the political landscape," he said, adding: "Our allegiance is to the Constitution and the State, not to any political party or leader."

Chaudhry pointed out that such actions would constitute a grave breach of duty and tarnish the image of public servants for which there will be no leniency. "Any deviation from this principle will be dealt with decisively and shall invite strict legal consequences."

He reminded the public servants that compliance to political leadership is limited only to the execution of lawful orders aligned with the Constitution.

"You are expected to observe a professional code of conduct and uphold political neutrality at all costs," he added.

"We are required to honour the trust reposed in us and dedicate ourselves to building a Pakistan that reflects the towering ideals of its founding fathers; greatness built upon integrity, justice, and an uncompromising commitment to the common good," the letter concluded.

Last week, incarcerated PTI founder Khan, who has been behind bars since August last year, gave a call for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Amendment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur leads a convoy to Rawalpindi on September 28, 2024. — Online

Some reports claimed that the KP government led by the major opposition party has decided to use Rescue 1122 vehicles in the upcoming protest with the party hinting at chances of its protest turning into a sit-in.

It is important to mention here that several Rescue 1122 persons from KP had been arrested in Islamabad for their participation in the PTI's D-Chowk protest last month, they were later released from Attock jail and received a warm welcome by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur earlier this month.

The government had blamed the PTI-led KP administration for utilising state machinery, finances, and public servants as its “political force” for "attacking" the federal capital in their protests.