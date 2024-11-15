Conan O’Brien named host for the 2025 Oscars

This marks O’Brien’s first time hosting the prestigious awards ceremony

Conan O’Brien is stepping into Hollywood’s spotlight as the host of the 2025 Oscars.

After a long search, the Emmy-winning comedian has been named as the host of the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, marking O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars.

"America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme," O’Brien quipped on X, adding, "In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars."

Academy leaders Bill Kramer and Janet Yang praised O’Brien’s “brilliant humour” and “love of movies,” calling him the perfect choice to lead the global celebration of film. “His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to honour this year’s spectacular films and filmmakers,” they said.

O’Brien’s selection follows months of speculation after Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney reportedly declined the hosting gig. Other names like Ryan Reynolds, Amy Poehler, and Dwayne Johnson were floated but didn’t materialise.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich described O’Brien as a “preeminent comedic voice,” while Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan praised his charisma and live TV expertise, promising a “fresh, exciting, and celebratory show.”

The 97th annual Oscars will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 2, starting at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.