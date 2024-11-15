COAS Munir castigates India’s ‘extremist ideology’ for ‘endangering minorities abroad’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has slammed India’s “extremist ideology”, saying that they are posing threat to minorities abroad especially in the US, UK and Canada.
“India's cruelty and brutality in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is also a continuation of Hindutva ideology and policy,” the army chief said while addressing a special ceremony of Margalla Dialogue 2024, organised by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details
