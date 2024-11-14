Pakistan Army major, soldier martyred in IED blast in Harnai

Major Muhammad Haseeb (left) and Havildar Noor Ahmed. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army major was among the two soldiers who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an operation in Balochistan's Harnai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military's media wing, security forces were immediately mobilised to sanitise the area on reported presence of terrorists who were planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai.

During the operation, the statement said, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly killed three of them.

"However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years, resident of district Multan), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years, resident of District Barkhan), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat," said the ISPR.

It further said that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan continues to battle militancy as terrorist activities spiked across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the Taliban takeover of bordering Afghanistan.

The latest incident of terrorism came last week, when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a railway station in Quetta, killing at least 27 people and injuring over 60 others.

As per a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan — marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.