Maryam Nawaz denies having throat cancer

Maryam Nawaz waves to her supporters during an election campaign rally at Mansehra in KP on January 22, 2024.— AFP

LONDON: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has refuted recent media reports claiming she has throat cancer.

Speaking at a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) event in London with her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam addressed the gathering organised by PML-N UK President Ahsan Dar.

She confirmed that she had been in Geneva for medical check-ups, reassuring supporters that she is cancer-free and intends to return to Pakistan in two days.

“I have been working non-stop for eight months. I have been suffering from Parathyroid. This can be cured only in Switzerland or America, I was in Geneva for my check-ups.”

“I can confirm I don’t have throat cancer as reported,” she stated.

“I didn’t want to play victim about my matter but I have been compelled to address this. I am going back to Pakistan in two days.”

Meanwile, Nawaz, addressing PML-N workers, expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, attributing progress to the hard work of his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam.

He praised the dedication of PML-N workers and lamented missed opportunities for Pakistan, especially the potential to join the G20, which he linked to the country’s political setbacks.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif speaks at the party office, at Model Town in Lahore, February 9, 2024. — Reuters

Reflecting on his 2017 disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz criticised retired judges, including hinting at Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, whom he blamed for derailing Pakistan’s economic growth.

“You are responsible for the destruction of Pakistan. All of you played a dirty role. Pakistan could have become the ‘Asian Tiger’ today if it was not for what you did. You did a huge injustice to Pakistan, for your selfish motives,” he asserted.

Nawaz further emphasised PML-N’s vision for Pakistan, noting that the party had consistently led the country toward prosperity whenever in power.

“Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to steer the country towards prosperity. He works days and night for the betterment of Pakistan,” Sharif added.

Maryam said that Pakistan stock market is setting new records, and Pakistan reserves are going up. “The whole world is looking at Pakistan and want to invest in Pakistan. Every new day, we hope, will bring prosperity.”

She acknowledged the challenges, saying, “We don’t have a magic wand to get the country right.”

“Nawaz Sharif is asked why he couldn’t become the prime minister. The fact is his brother is now the premier of Pakistan, his daughter is Punjab’s chief minister and he is leader of the team. It’s under his leadership that we saved Pakistan from being going default,” she added

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also spoke at the event, accusing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of radicalising overseas supporters, leading to confrontations.

Earlier, PTI and PML-N workers clashed outside Avenfield flats, where police intervened to restore order after 20 minutes of unrest.