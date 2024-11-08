New Toshakhana case: Court reserves verdict on Imran, Bushra's acquittal pleas

PTI founder Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: A verdict was reserved on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s acquittal pleas by a special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in new Toshakhana case.

The hearing was conducted by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand at a makeshift court in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in the case in which the ex-prime minister and former first lady accused of misusing power to acquire state gifts.

The case was previously being heard by the anti-corruption watchdog's accountability court, however, it was transferred to the FIA in line with the Supreme Court's verdict restoring amendments to the anti-corruption laws.

Lawyers concluded their arguments on Khan and Bushra's acquittal pleas in today's hearing. The court then reserved its verdict which would be announced on November 12.

During the proceeding, the court deferred indictment of the couple in the new Toshakhana case wherein the couple is accused of buying the jewellery set at a throwaway price.

The expensive set — comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace a pair of earrings — was gifted to the former first lady on her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, as per the National Accountability Court's (NAB) reference.

It added that the deputy military secretary briefed the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewellery set. The jewellery set, it mentioned, was not deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewellery company sold the necklace for €300,000 and earrings for €80,000 on May 25, 2018. The information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery valued at Rs10.50 million back then.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewellery set is approximately Rs30.57 million.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of approximately Rs30.28 after the jewellery was undervalued.

Indictment in GHQ attack case deferred

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi ordered relevant authorities to ensure attendance of the PTI founder via video link in the next hearing of the GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued directives to the jail authorities to ensure PTI founder’s attendance. Sources told Geo News that the administration of Adiala Jail has received the ATC’s instructions.

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gather in front of the main entrance of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — AFP/File

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed, Raja Basharat, Seemabia Tahir, Kanwal Shauzab, and Rashid Hafeez also appeared before the ATC during the hearing. The judge permitted the accused to leave after they marked their attendance.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI lawyer Muhammad Faisal Malik apprised the court that a total of 125 suspects were nominated in the case registered at RA Bazar Police Station.

He went on the say that 102 accused, including the PTI founder, have been given copies of challan, however, the copies were not provided to 23 other suspects, including the former ruling party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi so far.

Later, the ATC deferred the indictment process of the accused in the case and adjourned the hearing till November 16.

The cases pertaining to the attack on the GHQ and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

In an unprecedented show of vandalism, the violent protesters ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of the PTI founder Khan.

The alleged PTI supporters had also attacked and damaged Corps' Commander's House — originally known as Jinnah House that once served as the residence of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.