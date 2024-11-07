Iqbal Day: Public holiday on Nov 9, announces govt

A portrait of country's national poet Allama Iqbal. — State media/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday declared November 9 to be observed as a public holiday across the country on account of Iqbal Day.



The day marks the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, with this year being his 147th birth anniversary.

Also known as "Poet of the East", he was one of the key figures who inspired millions of Muslims in the sub-continent to seek independence from British rule and establish their own homeland.

Born in Sialkot in 1877, Allama Iqbal holds his own as an acclaimed poet and philosopher and is widely credited with using his poetry and political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

His Allahabad address of 1930 was a turning point in pre-partition politics as it laid out a clear direction and separate identity for Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan.

Iqbal Day is marked with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity, a Change of Guards ceremony at his mausoleum in Lahore and various events across the country to pay homage to the country's national poet.

Separately, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also announced that banks would remain closed on Iqbal Day.