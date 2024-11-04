V's military friends reveals shocking truth about BTS star

BTS V gets credited for changing lives outside of music

BTS member V’s friends from the military recently spilled some shocking insights from their time during the services with the K-pop idol.

His military comrades took to Instagram to write heartfelt messages about V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung.

While appreciating him for helping during their tough times, the soldiers revealed that the 28-year-old singer and rapper donated gym equipment to their military base to help upgrade the soldiers' exercise routines.

“Well, our unit didn't always get the parts we wanted, but he was like a problem solver who arranged everything. I think it was very generous and kind of him to provide the gym equipment for those of us who work out," one fellow soldier wrote.

"Our unit's gym equipment was lacking, but my brother donated some so we could make our workouts more enjoyable," a second friend penned in a separate social media post.

The soldier also shared that when V released his new single, Friends, he treated his military friends to a nice meal.

"When the new song Friends came out, he took us out for chicken, and we had a great time," he wrote in his Instagram caption.

These insights highlight that V is not only generous and take care of his fans but look out for everyone around him.

Additionally, V, who enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2025, the same day as BTS leader RM.