Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz drop new project before shocking split

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz light up red carpets together.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have ended their engagement after a three-year romance, insiders confirmed on Tuesday.

The Magic Mike star and The Batman actress, went their separate ways just as the two announced a fresh professional collaboration—a comedy about aliens posing as a 1950s biker gang who face an existential crisis as they begin to develop human emotions.

This new project, slated to start filming next year, suggests their creative partnership will continue despite the split.

The breakup comes as a shock, especially when couple recently engaged and Tatum spotted sporting a tattoo of Kravitz’s initials on his hand in September.

The news also follows their recent press tour for Blink Twice, Zoë's thriller directorial debut in which Tatum stars, and where the couple appeared together at multiple red carpet events and screenings.

Although the actor shared a post about their upcoming film on his Instagram Stories earlier on Tuesday, he did not address the reports of their split.

In a revealing interview with WSJ Magazine, Kravitz opened up about the "sacred space" of working with Tatum on her directorial project.